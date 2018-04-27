Annihilation

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 115 min | R | DCP | Dir. Alex Garland

A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don't apply. - IMDB

"On one hand, it's a brainy take on horror tropes, and on the other an empowering female-led mystery with an underlying roller coaster of weird leaving nightmares in its wake." - Brian Truitt (USA Today)

608-262-1143
