press release: October 21 we have Another Chance adult prom @ Comfort Suites Johnson Creek, 725 Paradise Ln, Johnson Creek, from 6pm til 1am Cover is $50 per person in adv $75 per person at door. This is a Black Tie event. This will be a evening of elegance with a silent auction to benefit children left in wake of gun violence. you can get ticket at anotherchanceprom2017.ticketle ap.com/anotherchanceprom2017/