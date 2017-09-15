press release: The Milwaukee Art Museum will host the first retrospective of American photographer Anthony Hernandez, featuring over 150 photographs—many never shown before—from the artist’s more than 45-year career. Whether focusing on the human figure, the landscape or abstract details, the Los Angeles native has captured the desolate allure and sprawling expanses of his hometown in both black and white and color pictures.

The Milwaukee Art Museum presentation of the exhibition will debut Hernandez’s most recent series, Against LA. These photographs synthesize many of the themes present throughout Hernandez’s body of work, including the ways in which humans use the built environment, as well as demonstrate the artist’s longstanding interest in color, form and texture. Organized by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Anthony Hernandez will be on view at the Milwaukee Art Museum from September 15, 2017, to January 1, 2018,in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts, a 10,000-square-foot exhibition space in the Museum’s renovated and expanded Collection Galleries.