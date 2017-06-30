Anthony Lamarr, Meghan Rose, Travis Agnew, Shawndell Marks, Mike Droho, Beth Kille

Crescendo Espresso Bar 1859 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Friday, June 30th -Songwriters Circle at Crescendo, Madison - Anthony Lamarr Farewell Show feat. Anthony Lamarr, Meghan Rose, Travis Agnew, Shawndell Marks, Mike Droho & Beth Kille. Early Show 6 pm, late show 8:30 pm.

Madison Music powerhouse Anthony Lamarr recently married and will follow his wife to Seattle as she furthers her medical training, but he's going out in style with this all-star line up of performers in his final Songwriters Circle. Strongly recommended that you visit Crescendo's website for advanced tickets!

Crescendo Espresso Bar 1859 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-284-7908
