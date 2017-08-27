press release: On Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Warner Park in Madison, the APDA Wisconsin Chapter will host its 12th Annual Parkinson’s Optimism Walk to benefit Parkinson’s disease research & support and educate patients and caregivers through our Information & Referral Center network. Today, there are over 1 million people in the United States who have Parkinson’s disease and every nine minutes someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The APDA Wisconsin Chapter is a not-for-profit, local organization that increases public awareness and offers programs to individuals, families, and caregivers affected by Parkinson’s disease. American Parkinson Disease Association has a mission to provide the support, education, and research that will help everyone impacted by Parkinson’s disease live life to the fullest.