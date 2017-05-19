press release: Apocalypse World Tour (AWT) is a tactical, live action, video game like zombie shooting experience. You and your team will use infrared military training replicas to clear apocalyptic and infested areas where the undead have invaded. The zombies will be wearing cutting – edge head shot targets that will flash to indicate a hit. Beware! Some zombies may need to be hit more than once to be taken down!

There are also two ticket options for AWT. The first is the Recruit Mission, which includes includes a military grade infrared laser training weapon and a single ammo SmartMag for $29.99. The second is the Special Ops Mission, which includes a military grade infrared laser training weapon, twice the recruit ammo, and entrance into Apocalypse World Tour extended Special Ops Mission Area for $39.99.

The special Zombie Apocalypse sessions will be featured on Friday, May 19th

and Saturday, May 20th at iCOMBAT with 30-minute sessions available from 5:00 pm through 10:30 pm. Many sessions are already full so advance reservations are encouraged and can be made at apocalypseworldtour.com. Due to the intense action, players must be 13 years or older.

iCOMBAT Madison is located at 2919 Marketplace Drive in Fitchburg near the intersection of County Road PD (McKee Road) and Seminole Highway close to Breakaway Sports Center. The iCOMBAT facilities are the first in the world to maximize the ultra-realistic experience of the iCOMBAT equipment. The equipment and software were invented and is manufactured in Wisconsin.

More information about iCOMBAT can be found on their Facebook page at facebook.com/iCombatMadison or on their website Madison.icombat.com.