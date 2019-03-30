press release: Praised for its "joyous spontaneity" (The New Yorker) and "superlative music-making" (Daily Telegraph, London), Apollo's Fire and their award-winning conductor Jeannette Sorrell have played sold-out concerts from Carnegie Hall to the BBC Proms to the Royal Theatre of Madrid. They bring their passion and virtuosity to this lively program of concertos and suites by J.S. Bach and Vivaldi. The program includes dueling double-concertos as well as Sorrell's acclaimed arrangement of Vivaldi's La Folia (Madness), which the orchestra plays from memory.