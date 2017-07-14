Brewgrass Fridays. Free (on the plaza).

press release: The Appleseed Collective is a four-piece Americana band that's toured these United States since 2010, serving up songs new and old—barn-burners, old soul jazz, airy mood pieces, bluesy digressions—to crowds hungry for more. Their music is a rich Dixie-Gypsy roots-music mélange with a modern twist, a long-simmering stew of old-time, ragtime, and bluegrass constantly refreshed—like the Melting Pot itself—with immigrant sounds and international spices.

"This is music best served alongside a roaring campfire, but that also has the ability to challenge the rafters of any grand arena."

—Joshua Pickard, Beats Per Minute