Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz

July 1, 2017, 8:00am - 12:30pm (followed by a free lunch)

Start at Lyman F. Anderson Agriculture & Conservation Center (5201 Fen Oak Drive, Room 121)

The Fourth of July weekend is one of Wisconsin’s busiest boating holidays and this year, citizen volunteers will mark the eighth annual landing blitz campaign by helping boaters learn how they can stop aquatic hitchhikers. Landing blitz volunteers will be stationed at hundreds of boat landings statewide where they will spread friendly reminders to ensure that boaters are taking actions, such as removing plants and draining water, to stop invasive species and protect the waters they enjoy.

The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department, with support form the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will be hosting a special training for volunteers in Dane County that would like to help with this years landing blitz with the option to continue volunteering throughout the summer.

At this workshop, volunteers will he trained as a Clean Boats, Clean Waters volunteer and then go out to boat landings in teams to help educate the public. Youth that would like to volunteer are welcome to participate if accompanied by an adult.

A free lunch will be provided after the event.

Please RSVP HERE if you would like to volunteer for this event. Contact lakes@countyofdane.com with questions.