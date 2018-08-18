Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day

press release: Join River Alliance and more than 200 other volunteers on a one-day statewide search for Aquatic Invasive Species! We need your help to prevent the spread of these invasive plants and animals, which include escaped and release water garden and aquarium species that could choke out our waterways.

This event will get you out on Wisconsin’s rivers and lakes at monitoring sites selected by a local coordinator – they can vary from public parks to small trout streams; bridges to your local boat launch. At some sites friendly waters will beg you to wade in to get a better look, while at others, volunteers will simply monitor and gather specimens from the shore using binoculars and rakes. Whether you want to wade in or stay dry, there is a site for you.

No previous experience required – you will be given the training and tools you need that day. Family friendly. Participants of all ages are invited to join the hunt!

Schedule:

8:30 am – 9:00 am: Arrive and Check In

9:00 am – 9:45 am: Get your Materials and Brief Training

9:45 am – 12:00 pm: Search for Invasive Species in Nearby Sites

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Return to Rendezvous Site and Share your Findings