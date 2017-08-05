UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Full Sturgeon Moon. The fishing tribes named this moon (full August 7) for the large Great Lakes fish readily caught during August. A few tribes called it the Full Red Moon because it appears reddish as it rises through any sultry summer haze. Join us as we walk into the colorful night. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment