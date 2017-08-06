UW Arboretum Walk

Grady Oak Savanna and Greene Prairie. The 47-acre Greene Prairie was planted by prairie expert Henry Greene during the 1940s, ’50s, and early ’60s. The Grady Tract, named after Nettie Grady and her family, was an extension of Greene’s passion for prairie restoration. Learn more about the intriguing history of this special corner of the Arboretum. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Road.