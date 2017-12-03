UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Effigy Mounds. The effigy mound groups at the Arboretum are among the few remaining of hundreds built in our area more than 1,000 years ago. On this naturalist-led walk in Wingra and Gallistel woods, you will learn about the ancient earthworks and the people who built them. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
