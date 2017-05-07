UW Arboretum Walk

Google Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2017-05-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2017-05-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2017-05-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2017-05-07 13:00:00

UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Hwy at Beltline Frontage Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Spring Wildflowers on the Grady Tract. Enjoy a naturalist–led hike to look for wildflowers in the Grady Tract oak savannas and prairies. Free, no registration required.  Meet at the Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd. 

Info

UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Hwy at Beltline Frontage Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Environment

Visit Event Website

608-263-7888

Google Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2017-05-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2017-05-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2017-05-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2017-05-07 13:00:00