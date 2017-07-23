UW Arboretum Walk

Greene Prairie and Grady Knolls. In late July we may see Culver’s-root, mountain mint, rattlesnake master, blazing-stars, and swamp milkweed. Prairie dock is a Greene Prairie favorite, but has not bloomed much the last two years. When it is prolific, the bright yellow flowers and broad rough leaves are easy to spot. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd.