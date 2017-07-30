UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
The CCC and the Arboretum. More than eighty years ago this summer, the Civilian Conservation Corps was planting trees and prairie species during the most severe drought year in recorded history. Watering went on around the clock. We will see some of the ecosystems they planted and visit the remaining camp buildings. Meet at the Visitor Center.
