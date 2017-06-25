UW Arboretum Walk

UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Hwy at Beltline Frontage Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Prairies and Savannas on the Grady Tract. Keep your eyes open for June bloomers of the Grady Tract. Showy butterfly-weed and subdued New Jersey tea both attract bees for nectar. Learn about these and other flora-fauna associations of the Grady grasslands . Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd. 

UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Hwy at Beltline Frontage Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

608-263-7888

