UW Arboretum Walk

Prairies and Savannas on the Grady Tract. Keep your eyes open for June bloomers of the Grady Tract. Showy butterfly-weed and subdued New Jersey tea both attract bees for nectar. Learn about these and other flora-fauna associations of the Grady grasslands . Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd.