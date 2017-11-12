UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
The CCC and the Arboretum. In 1935, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) set up its only camp on a university campus. More than 200 men served here until the camp closed in 1941. Learn about their extraordinary efforts to restore the ecosystems of Wisconsin and hike through the landscape they helped create. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment