UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Hwy at Beltline Frontage Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Grady Grasslands. On this walk through West Knoll Oak Savanna and Greene Prairie, we will look for the five species of gentian that grow here as well as asters and goldenrods. Free, no registration required. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd. No facilities on site; some sloping terrain.
