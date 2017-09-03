UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Hwy at Beltline Frontage Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Fall Flowers in Grady Oak Savanna and Greene Prairie. Enjoy goldenrods, asters, sunflowers, gentians, and the many insects living among them. Free, no registration required. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd. No facilities on site; some sloping terrain.
