press release: Strollers Theatre LTD. is proud to continue its 61st season on February 23 with Arborophilia, Or The Chopping Block by By Jacob M. Appel

Judge Gwendolyn Gage's two daughters have both fallen in love, but neither relationship is exactly what the fifty-five-year-old divorcee had in mind. Her older daughter, Lily, has announced her intention to marry a Republican. Her younger daughter, Laurel, has developed a romantic infatuation with a poplar tree. If the matches are to succeed, both girls have their work cut out for them.

For additional information on our 61st season, please visit StrollersTheatre.org. Strollers Theatre has a Season Announcement video where each of our directors share their thoughts on the upcoming season. It is worth a view!

General Admission: $20; discounted tickets for Veterans, Seniors, Students, and Strollers Membership: $15.