Arch 8: Tetris

press release: Bring the whole family to play a game with Arch8! Inspired by the game, the extremely physical dance quartet from the Netherlands explores how we connect with one another, building a private language to encourage audience participation. It is for the individuals who can’t sit still, the ones who like to climb walls and those who can imagine further than they can see. In January 2016, Arch8’s Tetris won the People’s Choice Victor Award at the International Performing Arts for Youth conference (held at Overture Center). Part of the American Girls’ Fund for Children Family Series.