press release: We’ll explore geometry, 3D design, and fine motor skills using marshmallows and toothpicks to create 3D architectural designs.

Wednesday, June 7 - Saturday, June 10, we’re celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday with a grand celebration! On Wednesday, Free Family Night (5-8 pm) also includes the opening of a new interactive exhibit, From Coops to Cathedrals: Nature, Childhood & the Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Thursday, June 8 (Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday!): Architectural 3D Structures | 11 a.m. to noon; Recognizing Shapes in Nature | 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 9: Printing Press | 10 to 11 a.m.; Frankly Building with Lincoln Logs | 11 a.m. to noon; Abstract Drawing from Nature | 1 to 3 p.m.;Frontier Science | 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: Kite Making | 10 a.m. to noon;Architecture Yoga | 10:30 to 11 a.m.; Cabin Cooking: Mr. Wrights Steel Cut Oats | noon to 2 p.m.;Frontier Crafts | 3 to 4 p.m.

All these programs are free with admission!