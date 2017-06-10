Architectural Yoga

press release: Learn about how we build as we stretch ourselves into the shapes of different structures. We are stretching our imaginations while stretching our bodies to get our wiggles out and learn a bit about the buildings all around us. This program consists of a twenty minute yoga flow-visitors can come and go as they please.

Wednesday, June 7 - Saturday, June 10, we’re celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday with a grand celebration! On Wednesday, Free Family Night (5-8 pm) also includes the opening of a new interactive exhibit, From Coops to Cathedrals: Nature, Childhood & the Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Thursday, June 8 (Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday!): Architectural 3D Structures | 11 a.m. to noon; Recognizing Shapes in Nature | 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 9: Printing Press | 10 to 11 a.m.; Frankly Building with Lincoln Logs | 11 a.m. to noon; Abstract Drawing from Nature | 1 to 3 p.m.;Frontier Science | 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: Kite Making | 10 a.m. to noon; Architecture Yoga | 10:30 to 11 a.m.; Cabin Cooking: Mr. Wrights Steel Cut Oats | noon to 2 p.m.; Frontier Crafts | 3 to 4 p.m.

All these programs are free with admission!