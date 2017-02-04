press release: The JDRF Western Wisconsin Chapter is thrilled to be hosting the 1st Annual JDRF Arctic Splash on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Angell Park in Sun Prairie, WI. Arctic Splash participants will brave the winter temperatures and jump into a 24' x 12' x 4-1/2' pool of clean, ice cold water to raise money to find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Type 1 diabetes strikes both children and adults at any age. Each year, more than 15,000 children and 15,000 adults—approximately 80 people per day—are diagnosed with T1D in the U.S. It comes on suddenly, causes dependence on injected or pumped insulin for life, and carries the constant threat of devastating complications. JDRF is the only global organization with a strategic research plan to end T1D, and is committed to an ongoing stream of life-changing therapies moving from development through to the marketplace that lessen the impact of T1D.

The JDRF Arctic Splash is one of the premiere events during the Inaugural Wisconsin Winter Fest. This weekend-long festival will kick off on Friday, February 3, 2017 and wrap up on Sunday, February 5, 2017—all events will be held at Angell Park in Sun Prairie. The Wisconsin Winter Fest will include a pancake breakfast on Saturday and Sunday, 70 team pond hockey tournament, music from local artists such as Thirsty Jones, bonfires, and more!

“Our chapter has never held an event like the Arctic Splash before, so we’re very excited,” said Lori Fons, Development Manager at the JDRF Western Wisconsin Chapter. “Dave Ogden from Today’s Q106 is going to be emceeing the event with one of our committee members, Diana Henry, which is going to make the event a ton of fun!”

To register for the 1st Annual JDRF Arctic Splash, interested individuals can visit: http://www2.jdrf.org/ arcticsplash. Participants can register as a solo splasher or create a team. There is a $25.00 registration fee for each person, which will include a JDRF Arctic Splash t-shirt and Wisconsin Winter Fest can coozie. However, everyone is encouraged to fundraise over the minimum to help turn type one into type none!