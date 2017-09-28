press release: Tragedy meets Travolta in Are We Delicious? Bacchae! the Dionysus Disco Musical. An all-star cast of Madison musicians, writers, and performers join to create a full-length comic musical based on the ancient Greek tragedy of the god Dionysus and the Bacchae, a bunch of nasty women who reach ecstasy through wine, dancing and tearing apart animals with their bare hands. Set to an original disco and 70’s music score, Are We Delicious? explores the conflict between conformity and freedom, structure and chaos.

Writer/Actors: Cat Capellaro, Elayne Juten, Brad Knight, Kelly Maxwell, and Karen Saari

Composer/Musicians: H.R. Britton, Annelies Howell, Brandon Jensen, Alivia Kleinfeldt, and Andrew Rohn

When: September 28-29-30 and October 5-6 @ 8 pm, October 7 @ 4 pm

Where: Broom Street Theatre, 1119 Willy St., Madison

Tickets: http://arewedelicious.com/ tickets or http://bstonline.org/ reserve/

Running time: 90 minutes with intermission

Are We Delicious? is an ensemble of Madison writer/performers/ musicians who write, rehearse and perform an original one-hour show in a seven days. Everyone writes, everyone acts, everyone SINGS and no one can rest until the final curtain.