Are We Delicious? Bacchae! The Dionysus Disco Musical
Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Tragedy meets Travolta in Are We Delicious? Bacchae! the Dionysus Disco Musical. An all-star cast of Madison musicians, writers, and performers join to create a full-length comic musical based on the ancient Greek tragedy of the god Dionysus and the Bacchae, a bunch of nasty women who reach ecstasy through wine, dancing and tearing apart animals with their bare hands. Set to an original disco and 70’s music score, Are We Delicious? explores the conflict between conformity and freedom, structure and chaos.
Writer/Actors: Cat Capellaro, Elayne Juten, Brad Knight, Kelly Maxwell, and Karen Saari
Composer/Musicians: H.R. Britton, Annelies Howell, Brandon Jensen, Alivia Kleinfeldt, and Andrew Rohn
When: September 28-29-30 and October 5-6 @ 8 pm, October 7 @ 4 pm
Where: Broom Street Theatre, 1119 Willy St., Madison
Tickets: http://arewedelicious.com/
Running time: 90 minutes with intermission
Are We Delicious? is an ensemble of Madison writer/performers/