press release: Beginning with the barest outline, a small group of Madison writer/actors will create a full-length horror play in a single week. Every person is both head writer and star of the show, each role testing their creativity and craft in a high-pressure situation.

Murder and mayhem are the themes of Are We Delicious? Slasher. Who will survive? We won’t know until writing begins June 16th.

Spontaneous creativity in a supportive group atmosphere

Are We Delicious? is a “deliberate crisis experience”, meaning that each of the seven days has a different challenge that must be met leading up to the opening night deadline. The script is collaboratively written through a series of creative exercises including improvised character creation, stream of consciousness, feedback loops and group consensus to build an entertaining hour of scripted theatre from a blank page in seven days. An attitude of acceptance, an embrace of imperfection and the bond forged by the crisis of a short deadline brings top theater talent from around Madison together to put in a high caliber show.

Are We Delicious? Slasher is the 26th Delicious production. Beginning in March 2012, Are We Delicious? has produced over 150 original short plays by over 100 Madison writer/performers. Slasher is the sixth “saga show”, where actor/writers play a single character throughout.

The extreme challenge, camaraderie and surprising excellence of Are We Delicious? attracts an impressive selection of Madison’s most talented playwrights, musicians, actors and improvisers.

The Slasher ensemble includes Sam White, Doug Reed, Bree Prehn, Malissa Petterson, Karen Moeller, Brad Knight, Brandon Jensen, and Stephanie Frank. Are We Delicious? Slasher is designed and moderated by Matt Sloan and Tony Trout.

2 Performances: June 23 and 24 (Friday/Saturday) @ 7:30 pm

Where: Longfellow Lofts Auditorium, 202 S. Brooks St., Madison (behind Meriter Hospital)

Advance tickets: http://arewedelicious.com/ tickets

Admission: $12, (At the door, cash only)

Running time: 80 minutes including intermission