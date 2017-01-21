press release: Arftic Art for Animals offers a unique shopping experience for every animal lover. This is Friends of Noah's largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds benefit all of our rescue missions (animal foster/adoptions, community outreach and education through our SAFE program, and assisting families going through financial hardship through our CAFÉ and Noah’s Animal Fund programs).

We have over 100 high-quality Silent Auction items--there's something for everyone. The raffle is as large as ever too!

Also, check out this amazing lineup of special event features:

10-11am-- Fran Peyer performs, Musician and Owner of Empire of Janesville LLC

11-12pm-- Meet Rock County's New K9 Unit, Officer Bier and K9 Grand

1-2pm-- Shannon Schoville performs, Musician and Vocal Instructor

Some FON adoptables and alumni

will be at the event as well.

Don't miss our LARGEST FUNDRAISER of the year and one of the best shopping experiences around!!!