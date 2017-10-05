Arlo Guthrie, Abe Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie

press release: LIVE NATION welcomes ARLO GUTHRIE to UNION THEATER on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH at 8PM.

Arlo Guthrie’s father Woody hoped one day to have enough kids to form a family band, traveling the country and singing their songs together – Generations.

The Re:Generation tour is the spirit of an American family making music together. Arlo’s children Abe and Sarah Lee will be joining their dad to present music of the Guthrie Generations.

“The road continues to beckon and the kids, with kids of their own, are hearing the call of their own thoughts. Onward!” ~ Arlo