Arm Yourself With Knowledge Against Gynecological Cancers

press release: Join Eleni, a registered nurse, for an intimate chat about gynecological cancers in the cozy family room of Lumos Doula Services. What are your risk factors? What are the early warning signs? What can you do to prevent these diseases? We'll discuss it all and arm ourselves with knowledge. Coffee, tea, and bubbly water will be available and all participants will receive a small gift. Take this hour to inform yourself, because you matter.