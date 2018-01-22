press release: Can you believe it? It's almost time for the preview and airing of the Middleton episode of Around the Corner with John McGivern. The preview showing on Monday, January 22 at the Performing Arts Center at Middleton High School. Doors are at 6 pm, and the screening is at 7 pm; free and open to the public. The air date is Thursday, January 25, at 7:00pm statewide on PBS. Put both dates on your calendar.

× Expand "Around the Corner" trailer