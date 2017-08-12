Around the Way, Cookie In The Corner

press release: This summer Madison Public Library has created a program for local teens called The Media Academy. Participants have created songs and music videos for a documentary focused on homelessness, violence in the community and the Black Lives Matter movement. The program will culminate with a live screening of the documentary as well as live performances from local hip-hop artists, August 12, 4-6 p.m., at 30 State St., directly in front of the Wisconsin Historical Museum

Madison Public Library Media Academy social justice groups Around the Way and Cookie In The Corner as well as other local hip-hop musicians

“I want to spread the message that these issues are important and need to be addressed,” says Jalen McCullough, 18, who also performs under the name Protege the Pro. “Through this program we can address these issues by creating music and videos and also learn new skills, such as songwriting, audio and video recording, promotion and team building.”

As part of the program, the teens have taken many skills-based mini-courses over the summer at the library’s Central branch. Instructors have included media professionals from M.O.D. Media, community activists from Urban Community Arts Network (UCAN), design experts and others. The program is led by hip-hop musician Rob Dz and teen services librarian Jesse Vieau.

“We’ve been taught how to identify a problem, learned about its impact on the community and how create a plan of action,” says James Horton Jr., 17. “I’ve been able to meet new people who have improved my hip-hop artistry while also learning new skills, like beat production and engineering, to develop my passion further.”

About Media Academy

The Media Academy program provides Madison teens the opportunity to work with music and film industry professionals during an 8-week summer academy. The program will produce a DVD, package design, music videos, marketing and promotional plans, and a live performance by pairing teens with adult mentors to work on group-oriented and self-guided digital learning projects of interest to them.

