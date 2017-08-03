ARP of the Covenant, Negative Example, Stephanie Rearick, Wendy Schneider

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Thur. August 3, 8pm, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington, Madison

Stephanie Rearick birthday celebration! Rearick will play solo on a full-size keyboard plus the

Jr. rig., also play a song or two with Wendy S., and will join Negative Example on

keys

Here’s the lineup (times are pretty precise, get there at 8):

8:30-9 Wendy Schneider

9ish Stephanie Rearick

10 Negative Example

11 ARP of the Covenant

