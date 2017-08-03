ARP of the Covenant, Negative Example, Stephanie Rearick, Wendy Schneider
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Thur. August 3, 8pm, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington, Madison
Stephanie Rearick birthday celebration! Rearick will play solo on a full-size keyboard plus the
Jr. rig., also play a song or two with Wendy S., and will join Negative Example on
keys
Here’s the lineup (times are pretty precise, get there at 8):
8:30-9 Wendy Schneider
9ish Stephanie Rearick
10 Negative Example
11 ARP of the Covenant
