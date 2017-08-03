ARP of the Covenant, Negative Example, Stephanie Rearick, Wendy Schneider

Thur. August 3, 8pm, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington, Madison

Stephanie Rearick birthday celebration! Rearick will play solo on a full-size keyboard plus the

Jr. rig., also play a song or two with Wendy S., and will join Negative Example on

keys

Here’s the lineup (times are pretty precise, get there at 8):

8:30-9 Wendy Schneider

9ish Stephanie Rearick

10 Negative Example

11 ARP of the Covenant