press release: Ninety-five exhibitors showcase handmade art and craft items at the Friends of the Cambridge Community Library 35th annual Art & Craft Fair to be held on November 4 at the Cambridge High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers may enjoy lunch, purchase bakery, and enter to win raffle prizes at the event. A great way to kick off the holiday season! $2 admission fee for adults.