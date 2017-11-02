press release: The Art Brothas are an improv troupe based in Madison.

Everything you see and experience is Unscripted, Un-Rehearsed and Soulfully Birthed.

The Mighty Joe White drumming his grooves while Brota accompanies with his art.

John Christensen will be gracing us with his gift of bass. We will also have another musical guest that will participate with us. Every show has different talent. This makes every one of our shows unique. Join us in a night of Jazz Evolution.