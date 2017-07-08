press release: The two day event is a showcase for about 140 exclusively Wisconsin artists and craftspeople and includes food and unexpected, spontaneous happenings. The show features ceramics, art glass, painting, fiber, sculpture, jewelry, graphics, paper-making, photography, wood, and more.

The 38th Annual Art Fair Off the Square will be located on the 200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and on Olin Terrace Walkway leading up to the Monona Terrace Convention Center. Madison, Wisconsin

Saturday, July 8 (9-6) and

Sunday, July 9 (10-5)

