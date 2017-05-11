press release: Art for the Animals, a fun and exciting fundraising event that benefits WisCARES (Wisconsin Companion Animal Resources, Education, and Social Services) will be held on Thursday, May 11, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Park Bank Downtown lobby at 33 East Main Street on the southeast side of the Capitol Square.

WisCARES is a non-profit outreach partnership of the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine and the UW-Madison Graduate School of Social Work. Its mission is to protect the human-animal bond by providing veterinary medical care, pet boarding and fostering, case management and housing advocacy. Friends of WisCARES is a 501c3 incorporated organization that supports WisCARES.

For the Art for Animals event, local artists and other community donors have submitted art in several interesting media. Paintings, prints, art objects, and many surprise pieces will be available through a silent auction.

“We invite everyone to come and enjoy a complementary glass of wine and snacks provided by Park Bank and choose an art piece for your home or office that catches your fancy,” says Ruthanne Chun, President of the Friends of WisCARES.

Your support of WisCARES with your successful bid is tax deductible for the amount paid above the stated value.

For more information, visit our Facebook page.