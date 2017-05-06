Art in the park
Worthington Park 3102 Worthington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: A community art project & get together with some local artists to help inspire you to create community Art. Come join, create, inspire or just check it out. We will be doing 3 more events this summer if you miss this one. Check it out :)
2pm-5pm, with potluck dinner to follow
Free event.
