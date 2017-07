press release: Join us for our annual Art in the Wright Place art fair, housed in Frank Lloyd Wright's historic Unitarian Meeting House. The event features over 40 area artists and is a wonderful opportunity to purchase unique holiday gifts or something special for yourself. This sale features original art, including pottery, woodwork, fiber arts, jewelry, art glass, and more. We are open on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Sunday, November 19, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Dr. (across from American Family Children's Hospital)