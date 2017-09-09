press release: The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc. (JACVB) is pleased to announce the featured sidewalk chalk art mural for the 2017 Art Infusion event, held September 9 & 10, at Firehouse Park in downtown Janesville, will include a plein air perspective, showing a portion of Janesville’s downtown. “The view would be one that a plein air artist might capture in a painting,” said Christine Rebout, JACVB Executive Director. “We are also inviting area plein air artists to join us at the event to capture scenes of Janesville’s downtown, the river, and of our chalk artists working on their murals. “We thought this would be a fun twist to incorporate and would offer a unique perspective this year.”

Art Infusion was developed by the JACVB in 2011 to enhance art appreciation, art education and community spirit while showcasing downtown Janesville to residents and visitors alike. This year, Master Chalk Artist/Street Painter, Leigh Alfredson (A.K.A. Lee Jones) will return to be the featured artist for the event. Ms. Alfredson has been the featured artist each year except for the 2016 event when she was not able to participate. “We are thrilled to have Leigh return to the event this year,” said Susan Melton, JACVB Marketing Director. “Her talent as an artist, knack for teaching and outgoing personality help to make the event extra special.” The 2-day event will feature the sidewalk chalk art mural by Leigh and a competition for all ages. It will run from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 9 and 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday, September 10.

Chalk artists of all skill levels are invited to participate in Art Infusion, held at Firehouse Park on North Main Street, in downtown Janesville. There is no fee to draw a chalk mural for fun. Those who wish to participate in the chalk art competition will need to register and pay a $10 fee, which includes chalk pastels, sponge and gloves. There will be a $250 cash prize awarded to the overall winner in the chalk art competition. There will also be a separate prize category for chalk artists doing plein air themed pieces. The overall winner in this category will win a $50 cash prize. Registration is available during the event or in advance at janesvillecvb.com.

About Leigh Alfredson

Leigh Alfredson (known for over 20 years as Lee Jones in the chalking community) is a professional street painter living in the Orlando, Florida area and has been street painting for 22 years. Her company LJ DESIGNS/CHALK IT UP provides professional street painting services, as well as street painting festival consulting services. Leigh has traveled all over the United States, Curacao, and Italy to paint, and helps organizations and non-profits hold street painting events as fund-raisers, or as an added aspect to an already established event. She is now focusing on teaching street painting in schools all over the country, keeping the art form alive by teaching our youth, as well as teaching other groups (kids or adults), or individuals one-on-one.

Leigh grew up in Madison, WI where she attended art school and earned a degree in Commercial Art (now known as Graphic Design). After graduation, Leigh worked in ad agencies, graphics studios, and printing companies before opening her own design studio, LJ Designs, in 1990. In 1994 Leigh was introduced to street painting when she agreed to participate in the Rotary Orlando 1st Annual Street Painting Festival, although somewhat reluctantly since she received a “D” in pastels in her college media class!