Art+Lake+Green+Bike

press release: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St., plus the Chazen Museum of Art, Allen Centennial Garden, and Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

Free and drop-in (except for the boat tour for which advance registration with fee applies)

Kick off summer with a campus open house of interactive programs on the UW-Madison’s East Campus Mall and along the Lakeshore Path during Wisconsin Bike Week. Visit Alumni Park to experience the scents and tastes of summer with free, drop-in activities. Enliven your senses with lavender demonstrations by Rebecca Powell ’78, the owner of Devil’s Lake Lavender Farm; nitro infusion demonstrations using locally grown herbs with artisanal chef and restaurateur Jonny Hunter ‘05, MPA’11; an all-ages Badger Pride Wall make-and-take art activity; a visit with a beekeeper; and free lemonade. Sign up for a campus lakeshore boat tour with historian Don Sanford (fee and advance registration apply). Try BCycle bike sharing for FREE on Saturday, June 9, courtesy of the Wisconsin Alumni Association (details at AlumniPark.com). Please note, Alumni Park is a pedestrian-only area. Enjoy Alumni Park on foot after parking your bike nearby.

BONUS ACTIVITY: Sign up for an “From Frances Street to Frautschi Point,” a campus lakeshore boat tour with historian Don Sanford, author of On Fourth Lake: A Social History of Lake Mendota. The tour runs from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. and leaves from the Goodspeed Family Pier. Costs are $15/person, $10/WAA member. Advance registration is recommended because capacity is limited. You may pay with cash only on the day of the tour if spots are still available. See AlumniPark.com for more information.

Add to your learning and fun! Also explore programs a bike ride away at the Chazen Museum of Art, Allen Centennial Garden, and Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

Chazen Museum of Art (750 University Ave.) 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Bring your wheels by the Chazen as we use the sun as a powerful tool for art making! Create unique nature prints, clown around in our photo booth, or enjoy a fun museum tour! All ages welcome!

Allen Centennial Garden (620 Babcock Dr.) 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Make art with chalk, enjoy a plant activity, and add to the “wish tree.”

Lakeshore Nature Preserve (2000 University Bay Dr.) 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Stretch your legs on a walking scavenger hunt to the tip of Picnic Point. Participants will receive a “Preserve” button. Please note: Bikes are not permitted on the trails within the Preserve. Bike racks are available.