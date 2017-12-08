press release: In this class Christianne Laing of Avid Gardener will teach you to make your very own 10" Boxwood wreath suitable for indoor or outdoor display. Class includes boxwood, wire, wreath form. Students are asked to bring their own garden hand pruners and any ribbon for bows.

Boxwood also known as Buxus (Latin~ meaning Box), "Man's Oldest Garden Ornamental," was introduced to North America from Europe in the mid-1600s. It reached its peak popularity in the United States during the early 19th century and has again thanks to so many uses seen on Pinterest.

Boxwood is a favorite shrub and wreath material because of it's glossy evergreen leaves.