press release: The ART of the Wisconsin BBA is an annual exhibition event held every December. It features the work of Wisconsin School of Business undergraduates. This student-run showcase provides artistically-inclined Business Badgers with the opportunity to share their otherwise unseen talents. The show is open to the public, with no dress code, and will have free food and drink.

reception: December 7, 2017, 6PM-8PM

Grainger Hall (East Atrium)

Free to the public