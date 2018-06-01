Art On Tour Student Works

press release: FRIDAY, JUNE 1, 6-7:30 PM

MMOCA ART ON TOUR OPENING CELEBRATION

MMoCA Art on Tour brings works of art from museum’s permanent collection to ten public elementary and middle schools over a three-year partnership. The program supports learning through visual art and provides students with unique opportunities to experience original, museum-quality art in their schools.

An exhibition of student work created in response to the program is installed in MMoCA’s Works on Paper Study Center; viewing hours are 12-4 pm, June 2-16, excluding Mondays. An opening reception on Friday, June 1 celebrates the students’ achievements and acknowledges the dedicated work and expertise of participating art teachers.