Art Spaces in Madison

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Madison Arts Commission and the Bubbler are hosting a meeting about the artistic production space needs of the creative sector in Madison at Madison Central Library on Thursday, January 19th at 6:00pm in room 301.

Artists, musicians, and others interested in art spaces are invited to meet with City staff to share their opinions on the topic. 

The information gathered in this meeting will provide a deeper grasp of the artists and collectives that are seeking safe, affordable production spaces, the demand for such spaces, and the design elements and building features desired by artists and organizations in our community. This understanding may help City staff as they plan for and review future development in the City. Staff from Planning, Community, and Economic Development will also attend the meeting to listen and/or present.

The meeting will include several short 5-min presentations about art spaces, a survey of needs and preferences, and some ideas about next steps.

Contacts: Karin Wolf, 608.261.9134, kwolf@cityofmadison.com

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

608-261-9134

