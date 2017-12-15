Art that Connects

press release: My Choice Family Care is hosting a show featuring the inspiring art from Dane County residents. All of the artists are supported by a local agency that specializes in helping adults with special needs to discover and share their talents. Join us for this opening where refreshments will be served. Artwork will be available for purchase to help you complete your holiday shopping.

Friday, Dec 15 from 4:30 pm – 7 pm; Saturday, Dec 16 from 11 am – 2 pm