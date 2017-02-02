Art Velo

Google Calendar - Art Velo - 2017-02-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Velo - 2017-02-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Velo - 2017-02-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Velo - 2017-02-02 17:00:00

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: ART VELO—MMoCA’s most unique event to date—returns to the museum this winter. On Thursday evening, February 2 MMoCA’s glass-encased lobby fronting State Street will be transformed for an indoor cycling experience. Shake off the winter doldrums and get spinning, with a high-energy party-on-a-bike, set to dramatic nightime lighting, and a playlist of Throwback Thursday dance music favorites. Each sponsored bike supports MMoCA, a free museum—accessible to all—that contributes to the cultural vibrancy of our community.

Thursday, February 2, 2017 • 5:00-8:00 pm, MMoCA Lobby, 227 State Street

Developed in partnership with CYC Fitness spinning studio, Art Velo will bring some 200 cycling, fitness, and art enthusiasts together for a truly one-of-a-kind experience. You will have the opportunity to:

• Bring together a team of four riders. Who from your company will vie for the bragging rights of having cycled in the museum’s stunning lobby?

• Invite non-riding friends to experience the spectacle, take part in interactive art-in-motion activities, and enjoy the party.

• Receive recognition at the event. Each bike will be prominently marked with the name of the sponsoring company, organization, or individual.

Questions? Contact Annik Dupaty at annik@mmoca.org or 608.257.0158 x229, or Elizabeth Tucker at elizabeth@mmoca.org or 608.257.0158 x245.

Info

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

608-257-0158

Google Calendar - Art Velo - 2017-02-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Velo - 2017-02-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Velo - 2017-02-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Velo - 2017-02-02 17:00:00

Print

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer