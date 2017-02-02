press release: ART VELO—MMoCA’s most unique event to date—returns to the museum this winter. On Thursday evening, February 2 MMoCA’s glass-encased lobby fronting State Street will be transformed for an indoor cycling experience. Shake off the winter doldrums and get spinning, with a high-energy party-on-a-bike, set to dramatic nightime lighting, and a playlist of Throwback Thursday dance music favorites. Each sponsored bike supports MMoCA, a free museum—accessible to all—that contributes to the cultural vibrancy of our community.

Thursday, February 2, 2017 • 5:00-8:00 pm, MMoCA Lobby, 227 State Street

Developed in partnership with CYC Fitness spinning studio, Art Velo will bring some 200 cycling, fitness, and art enthusiasts together for a truly one-of-a-kind experience. You will have the opportunity to:

• Bring together a team of four riders. Who from your company will vie for the bragging rights of having cycled in the museum’s stunning lobby?

• Invite non-riding friends to experience the spectacle, take part in interactive art-in-motion activities, and enjoy the party.

• Receive recognition at the event. Each bike will be prominently marked with the name of the sponsoring company, organization, or individual.

Questions? Contact Annik Dupaty at annik@mmoca.org or 608.257.0158 x229, or Elizabeth Tucker at elizabeth@mmoca.org or 608.257.0158 x245.