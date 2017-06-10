× Expand Detail of a mixed media work by Aileen Musa.

press release: Hands-on art demonstrations set the first annual Art Walk Stoughton event apart from other area summer art fairs. The public is invited to the June 10 event where they can watch the owner of The Virtual Foundry demonstrate 3-D metal printing using his metal printing material invention, Filamet™. Other art demonstrations include speed pottery throwing, wool spinning and jewelry making. The Art Walk will take place inside host businesses on Stoughton’s historic Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thirty-five artists will show their work and offer art for sale in 27 host locations in the city’s designated Arts District. Festival-goers can purchase art from photographers, watercolor painters, sculptors, furniture makers, potters, woodworkers, glass artists, fiber artists, jewelry artisans and more, all within the boutiques and galleries in the Arts and Entertainment District.

“Our members are thrilled to take part in Art Walk,” said Jillian Cori Lippert, president of 14 South Artists, the group sponsoring the event. “Only by working together with our host businesses in the Arts District are we able to present this amazing artwork to the public, who will be delighted to discover Stoughton’s happening arts and culture scene.”

The event also features live music, dining on the Yahara River and the art demonstrations. Other special events include a children’s art project, a wine tasting fundraiser, tours of the historic Stoughton Village Players theater and sweets available for purchase from Sweet Hartley’s Micro-Bakery.

Art Walk attendees can visit the Main Street studio of Stoughton painter and University of Wisconsin professor emeritus Richard Lazzaro, whose abstract works are in collections around the world. Other open studios include those of sculptor Mark Lajiness, whose upcycled works are playful and fun, and furniture maker Jerry Anderson, who delves into cultural and historical topics that inspire his three-dimensional works, like his piece based on the 1920s film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.

An eclectic selection of musical artists will perform along the Art Walk’s route. Art Walk attendees can listen to traditional Irish ballads and Gypsy jazz, classical guitar and bluegrass, indie rock and folk tunes.

About ART WALK STOUGHTON

Art Walk Stoughton is a new art festival presented by 14 South Artists, a group of artists of diverse media from diverse backgrounds. The group was founded in 2004 to bring artists and art collectors together through art shows and other venues where people can see artists at work and purchase pieces directly from the artists. The 14 South Artists meetings are held monthly in Oregon, Wisconsin and are open to all.