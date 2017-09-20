RSVP for Art & Wine in Historic Cedarburg

press release: Join MSCR for a trip to historic Cedarburg, just north of Milwaukee. Our day begins with a guided tour of the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts located in a large restored barn on an 1850’s farmstead. View contemporary and historical fiber art works. Enjoy a catered lunch at the museum. Following lunch we travel by bus to the charming historic downtown area where you can stroll on your own among several delightful specialty shops before gathering back together for a tour and wine tasting at the Cedar Creek Winery housed in a restored 1860?s woolen mill. The winery tour includes a visit to the winery's underground limestone cellars. Learn how the wines are made, aged and bottled and then enjoy a wine tasting in their tasting room. The cellar and three floors of shops are only accessible by stairs. Fee includes motorcoach transportation, admissions and lunch. Ages 18+.

Saturday, September 23, 8:30am-5:30pm

Bus departs from La Follette High School

$59

