press release: Artful Gifts Madison is an informal collective featuring the work of three sisters who have much more in common than family ties. All are interested in creating and sharing unique, affordable, usable art.

Sisters Annette (Kellor) Knapstein, Eileen Kellor and Kristine Kellor will host their Artful Gift Sale on Friday, November 3 from 1-5 pm, November 4 from 10 am-5 pm, and on Sunday, November 5 from 11 am-4 pm at 6225 University Avenue, Suite 101. There is ample free parking on site.

A wide selection of items will be available including jewelry, hand-painted silk scarves, quilts, pillows, table runners, tote bags, zipper bags, photography, felted purses, acrylic, encaustic and alcohol ink wall art and more. Many items will be available for $25 or less.